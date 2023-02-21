Merced beauty college raising money for crash victim's pregnant widow

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The widow of one of the three men killed in a crash in Merced County was a student at Sierra College of Beauty. Instructors said they're more of a family than a school - and now they're helping raise money to support one of their own.

"Heartbroken, she lost her teammate," said Hermione Williams, an instructor at Sierra College of beauty.

She said she was devastated after learning about one of her student's sudden loss.

Roberto Romo-Islas was one of the three victims killed in a car crash on Valentine's Day in Merced County.

It happened on Highway 152 near Hilldale Avenue. The CHP says the 38 year old was in a Toyota Tacoma with two other men when the driver of a Mercedes lost control and flipped his car - which ended up on top of their truck.

Roberto's wife, Gabby, was left behind with two children and a baby boy due in June.

"Being an instructor, we're kinda like mama bears. We want to protect our students and we care," said Williams.

The college just hosted a baby shower for Gabby the day her husband died. Now the administration and students are holding a fundraiser by doing what they do best, all things beauty.

On February 27th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The school will offer several services for only five dollars, including haircuts, facials, and manicures. All the proceeds from that day will benefit Gabby and her family.

"I've been a single parent so I know how hard it is to one day having something and the next day not having something," said Stephanie Tapetillo, Gabby's cosmetology instructor.

She only kind words to share about her students.

"She's never turned down a client, she's always very polite to the clients. Just a hard worker," said Tapetillo.

Gabby told administrators she's always wanted to study cosmetology. Her husband encouraged her to go to Sierra college of beauty to follow her dreams.

One of the instructors spoke to Gabby earlier and said she was very emotional but also grateful for the support she's received from family and friends.