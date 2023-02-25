Woman arrested in fatal collision that killed Parlier 7th-grader

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the 7th-grader who was hit and killed Friday night as 13-year-old Fernanda Perez-Almada.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Parlier Police Department says the woman involved in the traffic collision that killed 13-year-old Fernanda Perez-Aldama has been arrested.

Police say 53-year-old Elizabeth Ybarra was arrested Friday.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on February 10 in the area of Amigos Drive & Madsen Avenue.

Ybarra pulled over after the crash and called 911 for help.

Crews performed lifesaving measures on Perez-Aldama, but she died of her injuries at the scene.

Investigators say after a lengthy and comprehensive investigation, it was determined that Ybarra was not paying attention and failed to notice Perez-Aldama in the crosswalk.

She's been booked into Fresno County Jail on a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the teen's family.

