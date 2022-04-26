1 killed, others injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in southeast Fresno

CHP just confirmed with me there’s one fatality. https://t.co/LoPTwU9OJp — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) April 26, 2022

CHP just rescued two dogs from the multi-vehicle crash. They aren’t injured, probably just shaken up.



The dogs were in the car that initially crashed. Their owner is the female who was killed in the crash. pic.twitter.com/VBbzduqnvg — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) April 26, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a driver in southeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.At least five cars collided along northbound Highway 99 near the North Avenue exit after 3 am.CHP officers said a woman driving a Dodge Stratus drifted into the wall on the right side of the highway. Her car bounced off the wall, veered across all three lanes, and ended up in the center median.Another driver stopped to help. That person's Jeep was hit and rolled over. Then at least two other vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash.The woman in the Stratus died at the scene.Everyone else suffered minor to moderate injuries.Investigators are still working to determine what caused the woman to lose control of her car.Traffic along Highway 99 was snarled for more than two hours. All northbound lanes have since reopened.