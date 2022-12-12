Man shot and killed at an apartment complex in Southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been shot in killed following a shooting in Southeast Fresno.

Fresno Police say the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at an apartment complex on East Lane Avenue. The apartments are just behind the WinCo on South Peach Avenue.

Witnesses say they heard several shots fired and a man in his 40s was lying on the road.

When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive and not breathing.

Medics and officers tried to keep the man alive but he died on scene.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to this shooting.

Witnesses added they heard yelling before shots were fired with one caller adding they heard a car speeding off.

Officers are trying to determine if that car is part of the investigation.

Police are expected to remain on scene for at least four hours and East Lane Avenue will remain closedas they conduct their investigation.

