Surveillance video of 2021 Parlier shooting shown in court

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two years after a Parlier shooting left one man dead, dramatic surveillance video of the incident played in court on Friday.

You can see a car pulling up to a home on 9th Avenue during the early morning of June 13, 2021.

Moments later, another car drives by. That is when authorities say there was a deadly case of mistaken identity.

"You can see a flash," Fresno County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Jose Diaz said of the video.

One of the shots hit 52-year-old Silvano Mendoza.

The Parlier father of five was heading to work that morning with co-workers when two were shot. One co-worker was hit and survived, but Mendoza did not.

Prosecutors say Francisco Munoz pulled the trigger.

On Friday, the 26-year-old sat shackled in court during the preliminary hearing as the prosecutor built his case against Munoz, calling several police investigators to the stand.

"That is an overview of the scene showing the vehicle that was shot at," said Priscilla Heshmaty with Fresno County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit. "one of the strike marks in the rear windshield."

As witnesses walked through the graphic crime scene evidence, Mendoza's family became emotional.

While Munoz has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, the victim's family says he's responsible.

"We just want justice," Mendoza's daughter Anabel told Action News. "To be honest, justice for this person to stay in jail."

