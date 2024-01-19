  • Full Story
3 arrested after man shot and killed in Tulare, police say

Friday, January 19, 2024 7:20AM
3 arrested after man shot and killed in Tulare, police say
Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Tulare on Wednesday.
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Tulare on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the area of G Street and Cross Avenue.

Tulare police say 31-year-old Oscar Rodriguez was killed in the shooting.

A 41-year-old man was also taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Officials say 21-year-old Joseph Garcia, 18-year-old Matthew Proctor, and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, but detectives say it is possibly gang-related.

