Man arrested for stabbing father during fight at northeast Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after he stabbed his father during an argument at a home in northeast Fresno on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 pm in the area of Bond Street and Gettysburg Avenue.

Officers say a fight started inside of the home after a 50-year-old let his 25-year-old son in to take a shower.

As the fight spilled out into the patio area, investigators say the son grabbed a knife and stabbed his dad several times, causing cuts to his arm.

The father was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and is also being treated at the hospital for cuts on his hands.

He will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.