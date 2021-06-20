events

Airplanes, helicopter, cars displayed at Fresno event

Airplanes, helicopter, cars displayed at Fresno event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many braved the heat on Saturday to check out airplanes, helicopters, and even the cars on display at Sierra Sky Park's Fathers Day Fly-in and Car Show.

The free event in northwest Fresno included face painting, lawn games, and food trucks.

There was a parachute delivery of an American flag by Bulldog Blitz, an all-female skydiving team.

The City of Fresno and Fresno county sponsored the event.

"The Sierra SkyPark Airport has been here for all my life and it really is one of the jewels in northwest Fresno. Now that COVID is over, it's a great way for families to come out outdoor in the open. They can ride the planes, they can do the cars, it's a safe event," said council member Mike Karbassi.

The event ended on Sunday, but there will be the End-O-Summer Fly-in and Car Show on October 2nd.

