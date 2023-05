We expect to learn more about efforts to stop fentanyl use and sale in the North Valley.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- We expect to learn more about efforts to stop fentanyl use and sale in the North Valley.

Attorney General Rob Bonta, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke and other officials will hold a press conference to talk about a major fentanyl bust in Merced County.

We will be streaming the press conference. Check back for updates.

WATCH: Killer High: The Silent Crisis