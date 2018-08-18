HIGHWAY 99

Fiery big rig crash shuts down Highway 99 in North Valley

A big rig crash and fire will shut down northbound Highway 99 in the Atwater area for several hours Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
CHP officers say a driver pulled his big rig onto a shoulder near Westside Boulevard so he could check his tires.


Another driver drifted off the road and smashed his semi into the first big rig just before 6:30 a.m.

The crash started a fire and seriously injured the driver in the second 18-wheeler.

CHP officers had to pull him out of his rig and a medical helicopter rushed him to a Modesto hospital.

They say the other driver and a passenger did not suffer any injuries.

The slow lane is closed for now and officers expect it to last until past noon to give clearance for recovery and cleanup.
