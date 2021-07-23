business

New eatery specializing in charcuterie opens in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresh food and charcuterie boxes are prepared at downtown Fresno's newest spot, Fig and Honey.

"To be here in downtown Fresno has actually been a dream. I can't picture our business anywhere else. I feel it fits perfectly," said Kellie Lopez.

Kellie Lopez and Allison Cassabon are the co-owners of Fig and Honey. They started their catering business three years ago.

They expanded and brought their company headquarters downtown.

They can work on orders for parties and serve hungry customers at their first storefront.

"You just get to pick everything you want on that cheese board. It's definitely customizable, or you can have us do it," Lopez said.

They have food to go, coffee and want to focus on fresh ingredients.

The team won 2020 Create Here competition through the Downtown Fresno Partnership.

They plan to create a wine and cheese bar next door.

"It will be small plates. A lot of focusing on cheese and, of course, wine, the wine bar. So you can walk in, get a glass of wine, have a wine flight," said Cassabon

They plan to have a variety of cheeses and even offer cheese education courses.

"A very European meets California vibe. We want to meld the two," Cassabon said.

The wine bar is expected to be completed by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

The eatery will transform into Wildflower market, serving specialty grocery items and have a full bakery.

It will also have a coffee and tea bar.

The two met in the food service industry and used their experience and work ethic to grow.

"Kelly and I just really like to push ourselves and create new things. Just dream big and make it happen," Cassabon said.

A women-owned business serving a growing number of hungry customers across the Valley.

For now, Fig and Honey is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 am to 3 pm. They'll also be participating in ArtHop on August 5.

