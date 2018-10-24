MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with your ticket and purchase of a beverage

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

Unless you have one of the 15,750,013 tickets that scored at least $2 from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, chances are you're planning on ditching your losing ticket.

Before you chuck it in the recycling bin, though, you can use it to score a free slice of pizza.

Villa Italian Pizza announced a promotion that lasts for one day only on Wednesday: Bring in your losing lottery ticket and get a free slice of pizza.

There is a catch: You have to buy a beverage in order to get the free pizza, and it's only while supplies last.

"While a free slice of pizza isn't a billion dollars, we hope it will still make someone's day!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:
The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

How much can $1.6 billion buy?

Why do the lottery jackpots get so high?

What to consider if you win the lottery
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Eight California players match 5 of 6 numbers in $1.6B Mega Millions drawing
What are the odds of you winning the largest jackpot in lottery history?
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Red Sox beat Dodgers 8-4 at Fenway in World Series opener
Eight California players match 5 of 6 numbers in $1.6B Mega Millions drawing
21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
New criminal case may answer social media questions about Clovis principal Gavin Gladding
"Evidence does not support verdict" in Greyhound bus crash case
Show More
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Fresno County passes zone change for new animal adoption center
Police release new photos of SUV and driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run
Deputies find marijuana grow while searching for shooting suspect
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
More News