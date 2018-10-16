MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million

A Mega Millions sign is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The Mega Millions prize is getting closer to $1 billion after no jackpot winning ticket was drawn Tuesday night.

Lottery officials increased the estimated jackpot for Friday night's drawing $868 million.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9. A ticket matching all but the mega number was sold in a Safeway store in San Francisco, according to lottery officials.

RELATED: Numbers drawn for $667M Mega Millions jackpot

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.

The cash option for Friday's drawing would be $494 million.
