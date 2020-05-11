apartment fire

Multiple people displaced after fire at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Cross is helping about a dozen people with a temporary place to stay after a fire broke out at their central Fresno apartment complex.

It was first reported just after 11:30 p.m. on Belmont and Glenn.


Firefighters say it started in the back of the building, flames moved inside a wall of the two-story building, and then spread to the attic.

Crews are still looking for a cause, but believe it could be electrical. PG&E had to shut off the gas and power to the building.


All of the residents are adults and no one was injured.
