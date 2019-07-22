Fire closes major road in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews have responded to a fire in Downtown Fresno.

It broke out around 6:25 am at the site of a former car lot on Abby and Divisadero.

Firefighters arrived to find flames but were able to douse them quickly and prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby businesses.

Police have shut down northbound Abby at Divisadero. If you travel in that part of downtown Fresno, please avoid the area.
