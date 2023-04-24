1 killed in fire inside concrete drainage enclosure in northwest Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a fire in Fresno County on Monday.

The fire happened around 2 pm in the area of Norwich and Sante Fe avenues, near the railroad track.

Fresno Fire officials say witnesses in the area heard the man screaming inside a nearby concrete drainage enclosure.

After discovering the fire, bystanders tried to pull the man out but the flames were too intense.

Officials say they believe the man was using the contrete enclosure as a a temporary shelter.

An Amtrak train is being held in Fresno as the investigation continues along the railroad track.

The person who was killed in the fire has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.