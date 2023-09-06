Woman arrested for deadly fire inside concrete drainage enclosure in NW Fresno, officials say

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a fire in Fresno County on Monday.

While the cause of the fire was initially undetermined, a follow-up investigation determined it to be incendiary.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly fire in northwest Fresno earlier this year.

Police took 37 year-old Felicia Quiroz into custody for the fire in April that killed 59-year-old Eric W. Bennett.

The fire happened near the railroad tracks in the area of Norwich and Sante Fe avenues.

Fresno Fire officials say witnesses in the area heard Bennett screaming inside a nearby concrete drainage enclosure.

Officials believe Bennett was using the concrete enclosure as a temporary shelter.

Quiroz was identified as the suspect. Interviews with her matched fire officials' findings during the investigation.

She was arrested on Tuesday on charges of murder and arson.

