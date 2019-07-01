Fire destroys travel trailers in Merced County homeless encampment

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Cross is helping about a dozen people after an overnight fire destroyed several travel trailers in Merced County.

The fire broke out just before 12:30 am Monday in what firefighters say is a homeless encampment on Beachwood and Cabot just north of Merced.

Firefighters say the blaze started under some powerlines.

The energized lines kept fire crews from attacking the flames until PG&E arrived and cut off power to the area.

Power was out to nearly one thousand people for about three hours.

Three trailers were destroyed, leaving 12 to 13 people displaced, no one was hurt.

A Merced fire investigator was on scene looking into what caused the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countymerced countymercedhomelessfiretrailers
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News