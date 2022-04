DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a house fire in Merced County on Wednesday morning.The fire was reported after 3 am on Lexington and Almond Avenues in Dos Palos.Fire officials say the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.No one was inside the house. Power lines were shut off in the area.Firefighters are asking the public to stay out of the area while crews continue to douse the flames.