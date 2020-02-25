firefighter killed

Porterville residents looking for next steps after fire that killed 2 firefighters

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just as the memorial outside of Fire Station One continues to grow, the haunting memories from last week's devastating fire remain for this grieving community after two firefighters were killed.

"It's upsetting," says David Hawley. "I was pretty angry for a couple of days, but the best we can do is the best that we can do. We just need to keep on trucking."

Hawley was a part-time employee at the library but now finds himself with an uncertain future.

"We have a schedule that goes through Saturday, and I'd imagine it'll go for a week or two or three, but I only have a schedule up until Saturday," Hawley said.

The library has opened a drop-off location on Main Street for checked out materials and book donations.

Mel Schrein was returning a book and says he's unsure what he'll do for reading material the next time.

"My wife sees something we want to read, we look it up on the library website and order it, so I guess we'll have to figure it out from there," Schrein said.

Multiple services will be held this week for Captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones. A funeral Mass for Figueroa will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Delano.

Patrick Jones will be laid to rest Thursday in the South Valley. Officials are still working on details. A joint service for the men is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene.

"We are expecting a large amount of not only civilian but also public agencies, so with that, we're working closely with Porterville PD," says Tulare County Fire Capt. Joanne Bear.

Porterville firefighters will remain off duty until Sunday to allow them time to grieve.
