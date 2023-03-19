Concern over San Joaquin River water level in Firebaugh

Worry in the city of Firebaugh as water levels of the San Joaquin River continue to rise. Lawmakers were in the city, assessing the water levels and infrastructure.

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Worry in the city of Firebaugh as water levels of the San Joaquin River continue to rise. Lawmakers were in the city, assessing the water levels and infrastructure.

They said if the federal government does not offer financial aid, homes are in danger of flooding.

Swollen River water had Firebaugh resident Craig Knight concerned as more rain fell last week.

But soon after the rain stopped, his worry soon faded away.

"A lot of the water went down south. It kind of relieved a lot of pressure on the river and the river system," said Knight.

He owns a complex in Firebaugh. Knight said he is concerned about the heavy snowfall making the river water levels dangerous.

But he's confident with the preventative work city officials have done.

"Our city manager did a study here Just this summer down at the low spots on our levee. They have taken care of those," said Knight.

And the expanded water levels had Congressman John Duarte in Firebaugh on Saturday.

He said the water levels and lack of federal support are concerning.

"We have torrential storms coming through and this town is at risk and the federal government has not done their jobs," said Congressman Duarte.

He said debris and brush need to be cleaned up, so the water doesn't reach homes and the new school that opened two months ago.

Congressman Duarte said $100 million is needed to make sure the city doesn't flood.

"They will be left outside their homes, they will be left with damage they can't afford to fix. And we will have bigger problems on our hands than the maintenance we can do ahead of the game right now," said Duarte.

CalFire placed sandbags on a lower part of the river on Monday.

City Council member Brady Jenkins said the city can't start cleaning up or build a barrier because of safety concerns. But also because of permits not getting approved.

Jenkins said lately, he's getting a lot of phone calls of concern.

"A lot of locals are worried. They're scared. I try to give them relief. We got our city management here. We got our police chief," said Jenkins.

He said every local emergency response team is in communication, making sure people stay safe.

"We're working hand in hand with the school district. They are ready to go with vans and buses if we have to help people move out. We have an area outside of town about three miles that we can move them to," said Jenkins.

He said the small communities often go without and he hopes that changes soon.

Both Jenkins and Congressman Duarte said it's important for people in the city to speak up and share concerns with state and city leaders.