San Joaquin River reopening in Fresno County for recreational use

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The San Joaquin River from Friant Dam to the Merced County line is reopening for recreational use.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it will open starting Friday. There are no more restrictions for water use.

Parks that are currently closed along the San Joaquin River will remain closed.

Officials had closed off access to the river in March due to the projected melting snowpack.

While the San Joaquin River is reopening, the Kings River remains closed in Fresno County.