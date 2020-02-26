Firefighters battle blaze at central Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews quickly doused flames at a market in central Fresno Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the AC Mart and Deli on First Street and Olive Avenue just after 5 a.m.



Crews worked to put out hot spots in the building. Firefighters cut holes into the roof to provide ventilation and to reveal smoldering inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The store will remain closed for the day.

