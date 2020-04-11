Fresno Fire Department shows appreciation for hospital workers with food delivery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- They typically spend their days on the front lines of a firefight, but some first responders went out of their way to thank hospital workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.The Fresno Fire Department surprised the burn unit at CRMC with a free meal from Take 3.Both the department and restaurant did this as a way to show support and solidarity with healthcare workers."It's pretty overwhelming to receive stuff from first responders, this is absolutely unexpected," says Shana Henry with CRMC. "Normally we try to support them as they are the first ones in the field that see our patients. It's heartwarming and we are so thankful to have community partners who support us."Fresno Fire Station Three in Downtown Fresno made the lunchtime delivery on Friday.They say they're glad a local business stepped up to help local heroes.