Firefighters rescue good samaritan who saved woman in canal

The Fresno Fire Department rescued a good samaritan who saved a young woman in a canal.Crews responded to Effie and Hammond in Central Fresno around 5:30 pm to find two people struggling in the waterway.They say the man jumped in to help a woman in distress.They're commending his bravery, but they are warning of the dangers of the fast-moving water."He truly did risk his life," said Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer. "Our firefighters are trained to do these things they train for years have safety equipment in this water. Its very dangerous so what he did was truly heroic."They also caution the water can be especially deceiving during the hot summer months.Firefighters suggest staying at least 10 to 15 feet away from the canal banks.