No survivors found after firefighting helicopter crashes into marsh in Florida

By Meredith Deliso
EMBED <>More Videos

No survivors found after firefighting helicopter crashes into marsh

LEESBURG, Fla. -- One person is confirmed dead and no survivors have been found after a firefighting helicopter crashed into a Florida marsh on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near Leesburg Airport in central Florida during a training exercise, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Four people were on board the Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter, the agency said.

There is one confirmed death at this time, the Leesburg Fire Department, which responded to the scene, said in a statement around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"The crash appears to be a total loss," the department said. "No survivors have been located."

A fire at the scene has been largely brought under control, and the U.S. Forest Service was working to prevent any vegetation fires, the Leesburg Fire Department said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation of the crash.

ABC News' Mina Kaji contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridahelicopterhelicopter crashfirefightersabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News