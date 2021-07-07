17-year-old Delano boy loses hand after firework incident

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old Delano boy is in the hospital with severe injuries after an incident with fireworks over the weekend.
Siblings say Angel Vega was celebrating Independence Day and his July 5th birthday with friends in Earlimart when the incident happened.
Angel's brother, Josue, says the fuse on the firework was short and sparked too fast for Angel to get to safety.
The blast left him with severe injuries that required his right hand to be amputated and limited use of his left hand, which will require rehabilitation.
Angel has surgery scheduled for Thursday to determine if more of his right limb will need to be removed.
He also suffered injuries to his eyes.
Angel's sister, Jessica, says he was lighting a legal safe and sane firework, but reminds everyone even those are still dangerous.
She also stressed the importance of supervision and permission when lighting fireworks.
"Just make sure that everybody has permission, especially when dealing with something that can be that dangerous," she said.
Angel's family has started a GoFundMe to help get a prosthetic hand.
