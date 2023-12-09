Palestinian flag raised in downtown Fresno as Israel-Hamas conflict continues

Two months after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, hundreds gathered at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Friday afternoon to raise the Palestinian flag.

Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias sponsored the flag-raising.

He apologized on behalf of the city for the delay in the event, saying it was not the city's intention to cause any harm.

Those with the Palestine Freedom Project tell Action News there are hundreds of their people who are dying across the world because of the war.

They also say this flag raising is a symbol that recognizes more than the current death and destruction.

The Palestine national anthem played while they raised the flag.

"Free Palestine" and "ceasefire now" are just two of the chants heard among Palestinian-Americans during the ceremony.

Those who spoke say this shows the City of Fresno cares about the local Palestinian-Americans, and for some, they've never seen their flag raised while living in the United States.

Critics have argued raising the Palestinian message sends the wrong message because it may be viewed as supporting Hamas, but those here today want to make it clear that the terrorist group does not represent their nation or their flag.

The eight days of Hanukah kicked off Thursday night, and those who organized this event say the timing was not planned and wished those in the Jewish community a Happy Hanukah.

They say their ultimate goal is to get the killings to end.

