South Valley residents impacted by flooding worried as snowpack melts

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Communities impacted by storms in March have been picking up the pieces and remaining hopeful the snow melt in the next few weeks won't result in more flooding.

Juanita Martinez and Jesus Ventura are two of many Cutler residents who had to evacuate their homes after a levee breach.

"We lost everything, we had to sleep on the floor, and it's been hard to start back again," said Martinez.

Both now live somewhere new with their families, but finding a sense of normalcy hasn't been easy after losing nearly everything.

"It's been hard because we have 4 kids and another one coming. So it's been hard, especially because we work in the fields," Ventura explained.

With temperatures warming up and record-breaking amounts of snow in the High Sierra, fear of more devastation is growing.

Tulare County Fire Chief, Charlie Norman, says crews have been working non-stop to repair breaches and prepare for the possibility of another flood.

"We have made some tremendous progress, and as much as I would like to take credit for it all, all of the outline agencies, cal oes, cal fire, state agencies, army core, everyone has been on the same page," Norman explained.

Recently, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for flood-prone areas in Tulare County.

"We are really monitoring along the Kings River, we have about 8 or 9 mile stretch in Tulare County," said Norman.

Chief Norman says the real worry begins mid-May and urges everyone to be prepared for potential evacuations.

"Hopefully, we stay in recovery mode and not return to response mode. We are keeping our eye out on any potential problem areas," Norman said.

Martinez says although she is not in a flood-prone area, she is concerned for those who are and is hoping for the best.