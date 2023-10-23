  • Watch Now

Free flu vaccine clinics in Fresno County

Monday, October 23, 2023 7:58PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A free walk-up flu shot clinic is underway in Reedley.

The vaccines are being administered through 6 pm Monday at the community center located on North East Avenue.

Health officials say it's important to get the flu vaccine to protect yourself from common viruses over the winter season.

While it doesn't prevent all cases of the flu, it is the best defense against serious complications.

Everyone over the age of six months is encouraged to get the vaccine.

If you want make it to the flu clinic, there are others - including one on November 4 in Fresno, and November 9 in Kingsburg.

For more information, click here.

