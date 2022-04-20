$20k donated to organization that serves free healthy meals to Fresno seniors

The Senior Citizen Food Insecurity Pilot Program serves free healthy meals three times a day to people living at the Senior Citizens Village in southeast Fresno.
The need is especially important since many are hesitant to venture out and shop with recent COVID changes.
A majority of residents are also on a fixed income.
"You can spend less on groceries for one thing. Most people here are getting by with what they get out of social security. This gives them more options," said David Bowers, a resident at the Senior Citizens Village. "(We) have to pay the rent regardless, but I don't have to spend as much at the grocery store. It just really enhances our lives here at the village."
"It's important to note these are very healthy meals. Fresh fruits, salads, freshly cooked meals from our chef and baker to make sure these seniors have these meals," said Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez.
For more information on meal delivery, transportation and other services, visit fresnocbas.org.