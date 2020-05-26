fresno state

Big crowds for first day of Fresno State sweet corn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Even a pandemic couldn't stop Valley residents from getting their sweet corn fix.

The sale of the crop at Fresno State dates back to 1982, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought many firsts to the Fresno tradition.

"It does look different but we're still happy to have the support of all the community members," said Fresno State graduate Sydney Manning.

Manning, a graduate of the 2020 class, is finishing strong for her final year at the Gibson Farm Market.

"When things like this happen and you see the community turn out it's really jaw-dropping," Manning said.

Droves of people flocked to the market to get their hands on the crop. With people maintaining their social distance, at one point, the line got so long they had to wrap it around the parking lot.

Crowd control included a second line for pre-bagged corn outside and a 15 shopper limit for those who opted for in-store purchases.

As they donned face masks, customers were greeted with hand sanitizer stations and plexiglass at the register on the way out. First-timer Cindy Sterling decided she would be first in line arriving at 4:30 in the morning.

"I didn't know what time the crowds would come so I thought well I'm up I might as well go early," she said.

Farm Manager Mark Salwasser says market sales across the board get a boost when sweet corn season comes around.

"We have a lot of other great reasons to visit the market, wine, meats, all kinds of fruits and vegetables.

If you're worried about crowds, Salwasser says corn is likely to last through summer. Each ear is 50 cents.
