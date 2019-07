FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chicken Shack is heading to northeast Fresno.The restaurant announced it's second Fresno location will be a 7675 N. Blackstone Ave Suite 114.It hasn't announced when the restaurant will open but it is hosting a hiring event on July 8th and 9th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is looking for cashiers, fryers and 'expos.'Chicken Shack says bring your resume to the event and be ready to interview.You must be 17 or older to apply.