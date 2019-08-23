FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno now has an official craft beer week.It was made official on Thursday with a proclamation at Fresno City Hall.Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria read the special announcement declaring the last week of August to be Craft Beer Week.Several breweries in the Tower District and downtown Fresno are teaming up with local restaurants to offer a kickoff to the week with what's called a 'mixer' this Saturday afternoon.Central Valley Brewers Guild and the Downtown Fresno Partnership came together with the idea. The Sudz in the City event which is usually held in downtown Fresno is moving to Clovis in September.