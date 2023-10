You don't have to take a trip to Germany to enjoy authentic Oktoberfest experiences.

Machtoberfest kicks off at MachineHead Brewing in Clovis this weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- You don't have to take a trip to Germany to enjoy authentic Oktoberfest experiences.

Machinehead Brewing in Clovis wants you to bust out your Lederhosen to celebrate the tradition featuring craft brews and tasty treats.

Machtoberfest is this Saturday at MachineHead Brewing Company.

It's located off of Herndon and Minnewawa Avenues in Clovis.

The staff will be serving up craft beer and bites from noon until closing time.