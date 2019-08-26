Hanford brewery releases 'Pina Colada Milkshake IPA,' here's where to find it

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford brewery released a new tropical beer for Central Valley Craft Beer Week.Hop Forged Brewing Company revealed their new Pina Colada Milkshake IPA, and it's now available at all Chicken Shack locations in the Valley."We put a whole bunch of pineapple, a whole bunch of coconut, some vanilla and some milk sugar, lactose and developed what is now a popular style of the milkshake IPAs," said brewer Brian Alves.The beer is one of the first drinks the brewery has created that is available in Fresno.