Meet Visalia's newest mini-mart: On The Run Deli & Market

Photo: On The Run Deli & Market/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new convenience store and deli has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called On The Run Deli & Market, is located at 1531 S. Court St., Suite B.

As well as the convenience store staples of chips, snacks and candy, the new spot is also a full-service sandwich shop. Its signature subs, which come with a choice of cheese and veggies, include the buffalo chicken Court and the turkey-topped Mooney. Diners can also get burgers, cheeseburgers and fries.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new mini-market has made a good impression in its early days.

"Great service, nice owner and delicious sandwiches," wrote Yvette R., who was the first to review the new spot on November 3. "One more thing, the bread was incredibly fresh and really good."

Yelper Joshua B. agreed, "This place is very clean, welcoming, and the food is great. Make sure to bring an appetite though, you will need it to finish one of their sandwiches."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: On The Run Deli & Market is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
