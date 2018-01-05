Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to Downtown Fresno, called HoP PK, is located at 820 Van Ness Ave.
A collaboration between local craft brewery House of Pendragon and popular Mediterranean spot Pita Kabob, which has two locations in Visalia, HoP PK offers both craft beer and Middle Eastern eats.
On the food side, you'll find traditional and cilantro-jalapeno hummus platters, "gyro fries" (topped with gyro meat, grilled onions, grilled serrano peppers, melted cheese, garlic sauce, peperoncinis and spicy tahini), falafel pita wraps, and much more. There are also rice bowls, kabab combos, and a few non-Mediterranean items, like a burger and gyro tacos.
For beer, House of Pendragon is offering both its own brews (like Winterfest marzen, Tatooine Sunset IPA, and Fulcrum double IPA) and selections from other craft breweries, like Santa Maria Brewing's chocolate porter and Almanac Brewing's Flanders red ale. (Full beer and food menus are available here.)
HoP PK has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp.
Ian G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 27th, said: "I used to frequent Pita Kabob's Visalia locations when I lived there, and so I was super stoked that they opened up their new location literally a block away from my office here in Downtown Fresno!"
And VeeVee N. said: "My chicken shawarma was seasoned beyond perfection and was juicy, the garlic sauce just put it over the top. Little pieces fell out of it and I kept scooping them off the plate, didn't want a bite to go to waste. The pita was pillowy soft and fluffy."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: HoP PK is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-midnight, and Sunday from 11am-6pm.
New Mediterranean spot 'HoP PK' debuts in Downtown Fresno
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News