Pie in the sky: 5 top spots for pizza in Clovis

More Than Pizza. | Photo: Rigs R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for pizza? You're in luck: Clovis has no shortage of hot ovens.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizzerias in Fresno's largest suburb, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Spata's Pizza



Photo: Umar R./Yelp

Topping the list is Spata's Pizza. Located at 1835 Ashlan Ave., Suite 102, it's the highest rated pizza spot in Clovis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp. While the joint has no dine-in options, its delivery service is totally free.

The deal is matched by quality, in this case: Yelpers praise the pizzeria's fresh toppings and cheese, family-recipe sauce, light crust and great service. Favorite styles include the Meat Lover's, with pepperoni, salami, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon.

2. More Than Pizza



Photo: Noel C./Yelp

Next up is More Than Pizza, situated at 2195 Shaw Ave., Suite B. With four stars out of 336 reviews on Yelp, this piehouse has proven popular for its great customer service, reasonable prices, and tasty cheese bread side.

Dine-in, take-out and delivery are all available, and you can get special deals on signature pizzas like the Chicken Garlic Special (chicken, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and fresh garlic) if you order online.

3. B C's Pizza & Beer



Photo: Joey K./Yelp

B C's Pizza & Beer, located at 1315 Shaw Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pizza pub four stars out of 272 reviews.

In addition to its large selection of craft beers on tap, the wide array of specialty pizzas here is one selling point: customers can choose unusual combinations like the Jamaican Jerk pizza, with jerk seasoning, shrimp, red peppers, tomatoes, green onion and chicken.

4. Clovis Pizza Junction



Photo: Chanti T./Yelp

Clovis Pizza Junction, over at 255 N. Clovis Ave., Suite 115 is another well-loved go-to, with four stars out of 241 Yelp reviews.

In addition to the great service, reviewers praise the signature Rex Phebus: a red sauce pizza with pepperoni, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, green onions, bell pepper, artichokes and a top layer of freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Head over to 255 N. Clovis Ave., Suite 115 to see for yourself.

5. Andiamo Ristorante Italiano



Photo: Karaglo R./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Andiamo Ristorante Italiano at 1275 Shaw Ave., Suite 120, which has earned four stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp. While this family-owned Italian spot offers pizza among many other options, including pasta and seafood, Yelpers have high praise for its wood-fired pies.
