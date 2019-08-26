FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It is Craft Beer Week! The Central Valley's largest local craft beer and food pairing event is underway.
Tuesday, Eureka Burger on Palm Avenue near Nees will hold a "steal the glass" event at 5 p.m.
RELATED: Hanford brewery releases 'Pina Colada Milkshake IPA,' here's where to find it
You can enjoy a gourmet burger and wash it down with an IPA. Eureka Burger will have food pairings with brews from Full Circle Brewery in downtown Fresno.
Representatives from Full Circle will be at the restaurant raffling off merchandise and discussing their brand.
RELATED: Fresno now has an official Craft Beer Week
Craft Beer Week runs through Saturday with offerings from breweries and restaurants in Fresno, Madera, Visalia and Clovis.
Click here for a list of the events.
It's Craft Beer Week! Here's where to find beer and food pairings in the Valley
FOOD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News