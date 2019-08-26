food

It's Craft Beer Week! Here's where to find beer and food pairings in the Valley

The last week of August is now officially Fresno's Craft Beer Week and several breweries and restaurants are teaming up to offer a mixer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It is Craft Beer Week! The Central Valley's largest local craft beer and food pairing event is underway.

Tuesday, Eureka Burger on Palm Avenue near Nees will hold a "steal the glass" event at 5 p.m.

You can enjoy a gourmet burger and wash it down with an IPA. Eureka Burger will have food pairings with brews from Full Circle Brewery in downtown Fresno.

Representatives from Full Circle will be at the restaurant raffling off merchandise and discussing their brand.

Craft Beer Week runs through Saturday with offerings from breweries and restaurants in Fresno, Madera, Visalia and Clovis.

Click here for a list of the events.
