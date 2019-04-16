Wimpy's Hamburgers opens in downtown Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley burger company is expanding, opening its first Visalia location.Wimpy's Hamburgers is located on Court Street, just south of Main Street in downtown Visalia.It is the restaurant's third location, with others in Dinuba and Tulare.Co-owner Willy Espinoza says they pride themselves on good customer service and a unique experience.He's welcoming everyone to try their burgers, fries, and salads."More than anything I want people to feel like they're part of us. It's family, and we're excited," he said.Wimpy's downtown Visalia location also serves beer.