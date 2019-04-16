restaurant

Wimpy's Hamburgers opens in downtown Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley burger company is expanding, opening its first Visalia location.

Wimpy's Hamburgers is located on Court Street, just south of Main Street in downtown Visalia.

It is the restaurant's third location, with others in Dinuba and Tulare.

Co-owner Willy Espinoza says they pride themselves on good customer service and a unique experience.

He's welcoming everyone to try their burgers, fries, and salads.

"More than anything I want people to feel like they're part of us. It's family, and we're excited," he said.

Wimpy's downtown Visalia location also serves beer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkvisaliabusinessfoodrestauranthamburger
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
Get the Best Poke in Hawaii at Pono Market
New restaurant in River Park is inspired by Disney's 'Soarin' ride
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News