Wisconsin roller coaster gets stuck upside down, leaving passengers stranded for hours

CNNWire
Monday, July 3, 2023 11:09PM
Passengers were rescued after Wisconsin roller coaster got stuck upside down at the Forest County Festival 2023.

CRANDON, Wis. -- Riders on a roller coaster got quite the thrill ride, getting stuck upside down.

The roller coaster at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, shut down mid-ride. Passengers were left stuck for at least three hours.

The shut-down is believed to be due to a malfunction. Emergency responders from surrounding counties arrived to remove the passengers.

Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital.

