Livingston holds vigil for Foster Farms employees killed by COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people stood in solidarity on Thursday night to mourn eight Foster Farms employees killed by the coronavirus.Family, friends, and community members came together to pay tribute to the lives lost and to demand the company make permanent changes.Some who attended the vigil near the Max Foster Sports Complex on Thursday night didn't identify the lives lost but did share some of their memories."A dear friend of mine lost her life. We used to eat together inside, I'm a worker. At such a young age, she'd deceased," one said.The processing plant at Foster Farms is temporarily shut down after nearly 400 people tested positive for the coronavirus along with the eight who died.The company plans to deep-clean the facility, test all the employees before they can come back to work, and keep testing them periodically to avoid another outbreak.One current employee, however, said they should've taken preventative measures."I feel super bad that after 29 years working for them they treat us this way," the employee said.Organizers and the United Farm Workers Union are demanding the company not just test employees but make some long-term changes."If the company doesn't comply, we will boycott the company until they follow what the county and government said," United Health Employee's Erika Navarrete said.Employees are now hoping the lives lost weren't in vain, and that the company does more to prevent another outbreak.