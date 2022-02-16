fundraiser

City comes together to renovate Merced fountain

EMBED <>More Videos

City Comes Together to Renovate Merced Fountain

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A historic symbol of beauty in the city of Merced is getting a much needed makeover.

Laura Fountain has been standing at Applegate Park since 1935 and has developed cracks and leaks plus vandalism and littering over the years.

In an effort to bring the iconic fountain back to life Mayor Matt Serratto spearheaded an ongoing fundraising campaign.

Private donors have chipped in nearly $100,00.

City Council members are also committing up to another $150,000 to cover the full renovation costs.

The timeline to complete the upgrade is uncertain because of the complexity of the project.

Merced city officials hope the project will be finished sometime this year.

To help renovate Laura Fountain make a donation to the Merced County Historical Society.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmercedmercedhistoryfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
Kids Day 2022
Fresno vendors to raise funds for Missy Hernandez's funeral service
Fresno vendors raise funds for Missy Hernandez's funeral service
Panda Express restaurants raise more than $700k for Valley Children's
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in connection to violent attack against Fresno vendors
Pilot dies after crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fresno Co. orchard
What to know as California mask mandate ends
Valley psychologist discusses impact of masks on children
COVID vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth: CDC study
Bull charges bicyclists during Rock Cobbler race in Bakersfield
Yosemite to require reservations during peak hours this summer
Show More
Some Russian troops moved to firing positions near Ukraine: Sources
Changes to security measures, agenda at FUSD trustee meetings
Man dies after being hit by car in Visalia
Natural gas prices increasing utility bills, PG&E says
Southwest Airlines brings back alcohol on planes
More TOP STORIES News