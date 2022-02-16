City comes together to renovate Merced fountain

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A historic symbol of beauty in the city of Merced is getting a much needed makeover.Laura Fountain has been standing at Applegate Park since 1935 and has developed cracks and leaks plus vandalism and littering over the years.In an effort to bring the iconic fountain back to life Mayor Matt Serratto spearheaded an ongoing fundraising campaign.Private donors have chipped in nearly $100,00.City Council members are also committing up to another $150,000 to cover the full renovation costs.The timeline to complete the upgrade is uncertain because of the complexity of the project.Merced city officials hope the project will be finished sometime this year.To help renovate Laura Fountain make a donation to the Merced County Historical Society.