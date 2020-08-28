Fire crews douse barn fire near Fowler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters put out a large fire that sparked inside a barn in Fresno County on Friday morning.The fire was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. behind a house on Peach and Parlier Avenues, west of Fowler.People reported seeing smoke and flames from a distance. It's unclear if anyone was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.It's unclear if anyone was injured.