fire

Fire crews douse barn fire near Fowler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters put out a large fire that sparked inside a barn in Fresno County on Friday morning.

The fire was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. behind a house on Peach and Parlier Avenues, west of Fowler.

People reported seeing smoke and flames from a distance. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countybuilding firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Man arrested for stealing firefighter's wallet, authorities in northern California say
Bay Area fires: Latest on size, containment
SQF Complex Fire crosses Kern River, scorches 20,769 acres
SQF Complex Fire continues to grow in Sequoia National Forest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foster Farms plant in Merced County shut down amid uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak
Driver arrested for killing skateboarder in Visalia, police say
Pregnant woman's baby killed after driver high on meth runs stop sign, police say
Man arrested for stealing firefighter's wallet, authorities in northern California say
Louisiana teen among 6 killed during Hurricane Laura
Military healthcare workers at Kaweah Delta honored
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Wisconsin
Show More
Fresno restaurant preparing for last-ditch effort to reopen
Why Red Cross volunteers from California aren't being sent to help with Hurricane Laura relief
Armed man seen on video robbing Fresno taco stand
Ambitious downtown Fresno development would change a landmark view
Merced police searching for missing at-risk 21-year-old woman
More TOP STORIES News