FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters put out a large fire that sparked inside a barn in Fresno County on Friday morning.
The fire was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. behind a house on Peach and Parlier Avenues, west of Fowler.
People reported seeing smoke and flames from a distance. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire crews douse barn fire near Fowler
