DUI driver hits Fresno police cruiser in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer was taken to the hospital after a driver under the influence of a controlled substance hit a patrol cruiser Thursday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Oleander and Merced Streets.

The officer complained of pain and was transported to the hospital.

Police say the driver in the second vehicle was not hurt but was found in possession and under the influence of a controlled substance.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
