Here's where to get free school lunches for your kids this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is here! Here's a list of where to get free school lunches for your kids this summer.
Fresno Unified's free summer meals program began Monday, June 10
Meals will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at all campuses operating summer school and will be available Monday through Friday at participating sites.
The district says all 85 schools will be serving food.
Food will not be served on June 19, July 4 and July 5.
The free lunches are available to all children, regardless of whether or not they attend a Fresno Unified School.
All meals will need to be eaten on-site.
Free breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday at several Clovis Unified campuses starting June 17 through July 11.
The meals are free for students up to 18 years old. Students attending summer school will be offered breakfast before school and lunch during the school day at their site
Full schedule below:
Meals will not be available on summer holidays such as Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.
No identification is required, but the meals must be eaten on-site.
The Madera Unified School District Child Nutrition Department will provide free breakfast and lunch from Tuesday, June 11, until Tuesday, July 2 at several campuses.
All meals will be served Monday through Friday and will be free for children aged 1 to 18. There is no registration required. Food must be eaten at the meal distribution location.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Meals will be served at the following locations: