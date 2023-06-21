Here's where to get free school lunches for your kids this summer

Fresno EOC is partnering with the Fresno Unified to ensure local students have access to healthy meals all summer.

Fresno EOC is partnering with the Fresno Unified to ensure local students have access to healthy meals all summer.

Fresno EOC is partnering with the Fresno Unified to ensure local students have access to healthy meals all summer.

Fresno EOC is partnering with the Fresno Unified to ensure local students have access to healthy meals all summer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is here! Here's a list of where to get free school lunches for your kids this summer.

FRESNO UNIFIED

Fresno Unified's free summer meals program began Monday, June 10

Meals will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at all campuses operating summer school and will be available Monday through Friday at participating sites.

The district says all 85 schools will be serving food.

Food will not be served on June 19, July 4 and July 5.

The free lunches are available to all children, regardless of whether or not they attend a Fresno Unified School.

All meals will need to be eaten on-site.

CLOVIS UNIFIED

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday at several Clovis Unified campuses starting June 17 through July 11.

The meals are free for students up to 18 years old. Students attending summer school will be offered breakfast before school and lunch during the school day at their site

Full schedule below:

Meals will not be available on summer holidays such as Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.

No identification is required, but the meals must be eaten on-site.

MADERA UNIFIED

The Madera Unified School District Child Nutrition Department will provide free breakfast and lunch from Tuesday, June 11, until Tuesday, July 2 at several campuses.

All meals will be served Monday through Friday and will be free for children aged 1 to 18. There is no registration required. Food must be eaten at the meal distribution location.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Adams Elementary: 1822 National Ave.

Alpha Elementary: 900 Stadium Rd.

Berenda Elementary: 26820 Club Drive

Chavez Elementary: 2600 E. Pecan Ave.

Dixieland Elementary: 18440 Road 19

Eastin-Arcola Elementary: 29551 Avenue 8

Howard Elementary: 13878 Road 21

La Vina Elementary: 8594 Road 23

Lincoln Elementary: 650 Liberty Lane

Madison Elementary: 109 Stadium Rd.

Millview Elementary: 1603 Clinton St.

Monroe Elementary: 1819 North Lake St.

Nishimoto Elementary: 26460 Martin St.

Parkwood Elementary: 1150 E. Pecan Ave.

Pershing Elementary: 1505 E. Ellis St.

Sierra Vista Elementary: 917 E. Olive Ave.

Rose Elementary: 1001 Lilly St.

Washington Elementary: 509 E. South St.

Desmond Middle School: 26490 Martin St.

MLK Middle School: 601 Lilly St.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School: 1407 Sunset Ave.