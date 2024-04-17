WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Food trucks now serving late-night travelers at Fresno airport

The temporary program provides culinary options at the airport during construction for the terminal expansion.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Food trucks now serving late-night travelers at Fresno airport
Travelers at Fresno Yosemite International Airport now have more food options to enjoy while waiting for their flight.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travelers at Fresno Yosemite International Airport now have more food options to enjoy while waiting for their flight.

Food trucks are now serving late-night passengers.

The temporary program provides culinary options at the airport during construction for the terminal expansion.

Fresno City leaders say its part of an effort to have more options for passengers on red-eye flights.

"What I look for when I get to an airport, I look for variety, fast, tasty and affordable," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "We're going to see that here at the Fresno airport with our food trucks."

The Fresno airport is already preparing for more travelers this summer, when it will offer more flight destinations.

City leaders say the terminal expansion project currently underway will also give the airport the ability to triple the number of international flights.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW