Food trucks now serving late-night travelers at Fresno airport

The temporary program provides culinary options at the airport during construction for the terminal expansion.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travelers at Fresno Yosemite International Airport now have more food options to enjoy while waiting for their flight.

Food trucks are now serving late-night passengers.

Fresno City leaders say its part of an effort to have more options for passengers on red-eye flights.

"What I look for when I get to an airport, I look for variety, fast, tasty and affordable," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "We're going to see that here at the Fresno airport with our food trucks."

The Fresno airport is already preparing for more travelers this summer, when it will offer more flight destinations.

City leaders say the terminal expansion project currently underway will also give the airport the ability to triple the number of international flights.