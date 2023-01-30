Fresno airport reaches record for most customers served in 2022

On Monday, airport officials announced that over 2.1 million passengers passed through the airport last year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Yosemite International Airport is celebrating a record -- it served more passengers than ever before in 2022.

That's compared to 1.94 million in 2021.

The airport also saw a 122% rate of passenger growth compared to the nationwide average of 99%.

More passengers are putting a strain on the facility, which is why airport officials say they are working to expand the terminal.

The project, called FAT Forward, will expand the TSA screening area, add two more gates with jet bridges, and create a faster and more seamless experience for customers arriving on international flights.

It should open to the public by December 2024.

Later this year, airport officials say airlines plan to add more flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and Las Vegas, and the seasonal flights to Chicago are expected to resume.