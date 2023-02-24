WATCH LIVE

fresno yosemite international airport

Expansion of terminal at Fresno Yosemite International Airport moving forward

The project includes a larger TSA screening area, additional shopping and dining locations, and a new baggage handling system.

Friday, February 24, 2023 3:27PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The expansion of the terminal at Fresno Yosemite International Airport is moving forward.

That's after a more than $126 million contract with Q&D Construction won approval Thursday from the Fresno City Council.

The expansion project includes a larger TSA screening area, additional shopping and dining locations, and a state-of-the-art baggage handling system.

An airport spokesperson says the upgrades will allow the airport to meet the travel demands of the Central Valley.

The project is expected to open to the public in the Fall of 2025.

