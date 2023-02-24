Expansion of terminal at Fresno Yosemite International Airport moving forward

The expansion of the terminal at Fresno Yosemite International Airport is moving forward.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The expansion of the terminal at Fresno Yosemite International Airport is moving forward.

That's after a more than $126 million contract with Q &D Construction won approval Thursday from the Fresno City Council.

The expansion project includes a larger TSA screening area, additional shopping and dining locations, and a state-of-the-art baggage handling system.

An airport spokesperson says the upgrades will allow the airport to meet the travel demands of the Central Valley.

The project is expected to open to the public in the Fall of 2025.